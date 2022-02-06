Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Stock Position Reduced by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,745 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 30,033 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOG. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Shares of NOG stock opened at $24.56 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.41.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 136.31% and a negative return on equity of 112.35%. The business had revenue of $259.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.99 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.03%.

In other news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $2,567,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOG. Bank of America raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.