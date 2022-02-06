NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Stock Position Lowered by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 16.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,326 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 27.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 3.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 4.1% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NWE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays cut shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

NASDAQ NWE opened at $58.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.49. NorthWestern Co. has a 52-week low of $53.66 and a 52-week high of $70.80.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $165,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

