Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$85.56.

NTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$99.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien to C$102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Tudor Pickering reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$85.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$85.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$80.00 target price on the stock.

NTR stock traded up C$0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$92.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,038,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Nutrien has a twelve month low of C$66.05 and a twelve month high of C$99.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$90.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$84.07.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

