NVR (NYSE:NVR) Upgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $5,500.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $4,825.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5,387.40.

Shares of NVR opened at $5,275.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 3.84. NVR has a one year low of $4,330.00 and a one year high of $5,982.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5,582.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5,247.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $99.77 by ($10.68). NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $76.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR will post 331.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total value of $6,814,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NVR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in NVR by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVR by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in NVR by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

