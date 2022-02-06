O3Swap (O3) Hits 1-Day Volume of $7.59 Million

O3Swap (CURRENCY:O3) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Over the last seven days, O3Swap has traded flat against the dollar. O3Swap has a market capitalization of $50.68 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One O3Swap coin can now be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00051186 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,992.07 or 0.07187104 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00055233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,626.85 or 0.99989720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00052934 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006618 BTC.

O3Swap Profile

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

Buying and Selling O3Swap

