Oasis Network (ROSE) Market Cap Hits $1.24 Billion

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 6th. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000853 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $1.24 billion and $142.41 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Telos (TLOS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.