Oddz (ODDZ) Trading Up 21.2% Over Last 7 Days

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oddz has a market capitalization of $9.53 million and $660,857.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oddz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00051834 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,064.90 or 0.07149797 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00055411 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,767.45 or 0.99767842 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00053683 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006515 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,778,568 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oddz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oddz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.