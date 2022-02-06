Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.50 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Oil States International, Inc. is a diversified oilfield services company. With locations around the world, Oil States is a leading manufacturer of products for deepwater production facilities and subsea pipelines, and a leading supplier of a broad range of services to the oil and gas industry, including production-related rental tools, work force accommodations and logistics, oil country tubular goods distribution and land drilling services. Oil States is organized in three business segments Offshore Products, Tubular Services and Well Site Services. “

Shares of OIS opened at $6.72 on Friday. Oil States International has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 3.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.90.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Oil States International by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,779,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,151,000 after purchasing an additional 280,170 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Oil States International by 480.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,330,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,652 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Oil States International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 2,330,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 163,976 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oil States International by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 61,620 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Oil States International by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 796,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 328,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

