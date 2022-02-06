Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.50 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Oil States International, Inc. is a diversified oilfield services company. With locations around the world, Oil States is a leading manufacturer of products for deepwater production facilities and subsea pipelines, and a leading supplier of a broad range of services to the oil and gas industry, including production-related rental tools, work force accommodations and logistics, oil country tubular goods distribution and land drilling services. Oil States is organized in three business segments Offshore Products, Tubular Services and Well Site Services. “
Shares of OIS opened at $6.72 on Friday. Oil States International has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 3.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.90.
About Oil States International
Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.
