OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $721,000 in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $935,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,777,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,283,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,193,000.

NYSEARCA:CLSM opened at $24.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average of $25.83. Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $27.67.

