OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases 11,050 Shares of Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:XVOL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:XVOL) by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,050 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $22.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.56.

