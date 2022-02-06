OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 15,002 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR) by 40.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,002 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the second quarter worth about $231,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the third quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the second quarter worth about $324,000.

BAPR stock opened at $32.98 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $33.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.62.

