OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 26,023 Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBA) by 45.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,023 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.78. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF has a 52-week low of $25.70 and a 52-week high of $27.12.

