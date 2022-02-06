OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPHE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 28,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 39,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 26,164 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 18,960 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Philippines ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Philippines ETF stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. iShares MSCI Philippines ETF has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $33.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.07.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Philippines ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Philippines ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.