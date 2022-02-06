OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JAMF. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,886,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,342,000 after purchasing an additional 372,027 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 69,716 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 1,765.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 257,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 243,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JAMF stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.46 and its 200 day moving average is $36.35.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01.

In other news, COO John Strosahl sold 15,125 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $475,832.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jason Wudi sold 7,401 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $237,350.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 369,260 shares of company stock worth $13,280,558 over the last 90 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Jamf from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jamf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

