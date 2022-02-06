Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Saturday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $35.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors traded as low as $26.92 and last traded at $27.20, with a volume of 7042372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.40.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OHI. Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.27.

In other news, Director Kapila K. Anand acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 204.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 309,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after acquiring an additional 207,722 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,322,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,584,000 after purchasing an additional 15,938 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.38. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.85%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.05%.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

