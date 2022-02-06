Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Saturday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $35.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors traded as low as $26.92 and last traded at $27.20, with a volume of 7042372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.40.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OHI. Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.27.
In other news, Director Kapila K. Anand acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.38. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.99.
Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.85%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.05%.
Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile (NYSE:OHI)
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.
