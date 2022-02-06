OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires Shares of 17,300 HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 0.08% of HomeStreet as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HMST. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 81.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 48.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 302,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 98,278 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,844,000 after purchasing an additional 24,574 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HMST stock opened at $48.65 on Friday. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.75 and a 12-month high of $57.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 31.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush raised HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Thursday.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

