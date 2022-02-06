OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Decreases Holdings in DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp trimmed its position in shares of DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,540 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.24% of DPCM Capital worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Falcon Edge Capital LP increased its stake in DPCM Capital by 704.2% in the 3rd quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 304,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 267,035 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in DPCM Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in DPCM Capital by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 677,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 156,226 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DPCM Capital by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 112,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of DPCM Capital by 60.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPOA opened at $9.81 on Friday. DPCM Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $11.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80.

DPCM Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

