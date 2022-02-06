OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $542,000 Holdings in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO) by 57.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 0.80% of Velocity Acquisition worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,140,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,926,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $966,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $723,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $966,000.

Shares of VELO opened at $9.73 on Friday. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

