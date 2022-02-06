OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Makes New Investment in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPSR. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the third quarter worth $44,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the second quarter worth $98,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the second quarter worth $171,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the second quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the second quarter worth $266,000. 64.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Raju S. Kucherlapati bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CPSR stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $12.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.49.

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Profile

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer, healthcare, and technology, media and telecommunications industries.

