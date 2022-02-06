One Capital Management LLC Has $284,000 Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

One Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $836,581,000. AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Accenture by 93.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $911,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,770 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Accenture by 102.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,323,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,275,000 after acquiring an additional 670,351 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Accenture by 73.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,335,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $427,205,000 after acquiring an additional 563,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.87.

NYSE:ACN opened at $347.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $219.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a one year low of $244.44 and a one year high of $417.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.95.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.37%.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,027 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.40, for a total value of $1,776,541.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $746,301.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,400 shares of company stock worth $9,970,991 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

