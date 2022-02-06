One Capital Management LLC Makes New $480,000 Investment in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUMV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $510,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 32.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,442 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 129.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $860,000.

Get NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS NUMV opened at $35.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.33. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $29.85.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.