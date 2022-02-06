One Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

One Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 63,857 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,414,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,902,000 after buying an additional 9,886 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 70,435.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,670 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 127,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 97,351 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $57,013,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,612 shares of company stock valued at $11,652,117 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.79.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $513.54 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $564.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $610.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

