OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneMain Holdings Inc. is a consumer financial services holding company. The Company’s operating segments consists of Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing and Real Estate. OneMain Holdings Inc., formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. is based in Evansville, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OMF. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.85.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $52.72 on Wednesday. OneMain has a 12-month low of $45.84 and a 12-month high of $63.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.65.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that OneMain will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in OneMain during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in OneMain by 43.6% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in OneMain during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in OneMain by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

