OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get OneSpan alerts:

OSPN stock opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $628.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.19 and a beta of 0.53. OneSpan has a fifty-two week low of $14.82 and a fifty-two week high of $29.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average of $18.94.

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 3,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $61,039.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Mcconnell purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 147,854 shares of company stock worth $2,432,090 in the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSPN. Altai Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,691,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of OneSpan by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,024,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,239,000 after purchasing an additional 345,865 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of OneSpan by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,910,000 after purchasing an additional 234,582 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of OneSpan by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 369,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 187,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of OneSpan by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,053,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,916,000 after purchasing an additional 152,176 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneSpan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.