Onooks (OOKS) Trading Up 85.2% This Week

Onooks (CURRENCY:OOKS) traded up 59.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Onooks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00002206 BTC on popular exchanges. Onooks has a market cap of $10.06 million and approximately $305,779.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Onooks has traded up 85.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00051082 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,983.66 or 0.07150565 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00055225 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,591.37 or 0.99676807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00052770 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006630 BTC.

Onooks Coin Profile

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,927,955 coins. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev

Onooks Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onooks directly using US dollars.

