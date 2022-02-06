Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Cuts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Apple were worth $41,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL opened at $172.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.79. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.11.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.