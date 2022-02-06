Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 470.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 7,203.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 14,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $535,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,725 shares of company stock worth $1,622,935 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONTO opened at $90.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.79. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.17 and a 1 year high of $106.09.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.34 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ONTO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

