Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 5,528 Shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) by 25.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vuzix were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUZI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vuzix by 32.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Vuzix during the second quarter worth approximately $684,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vuzix by 291.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,436 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vuzix by 482.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 140,651 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Vuzix during the second quarter worth approximately $585,000. 42.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vuzix alerts:

VUZI opened at $6.18 on Friday. Vuzix Co. has a 1-year low of $5.43 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.84.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 191.37%. The company had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 million. Vuzix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vuzix Co. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Dawson James started coverage on Vuzix in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Raj Rajgopal bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $25,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.