Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $253,000 Stock Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,511 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PBR. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter valued at about $1,698,957,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter valued at about $48,936,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter valued at about $39,728,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 90.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,439,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $90,980,000 after buying an additional 3,539,200 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 31.4% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 12,019,961 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $124,286,000 after buying an additional 2,869,280 shares during the period. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

PBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. HSBC upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.62.

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $13.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.89. The firm has a market cap of $88.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $14.06.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.381 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 19.4%. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.29. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.29%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.