Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 12,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN opened at $21.30 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $21.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.58.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.