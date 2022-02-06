Oppenheimer Comments on Humana Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Humana in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $7.62 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $7.55. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Humana’s Q3 2022 earnings at $6.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $23.71 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $7.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $8.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $26.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $29.38 EPS.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.30) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HUM. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Humana from $530.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.13.

NYSE:HUM opened at $429.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $423.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $424.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. Humana has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $475.44.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 346.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 885.7% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

