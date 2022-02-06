Oppenheimer Weighs in on Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AMD. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.85.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $123.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.59. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $149.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 74,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $12,010,647.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $228,162.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 479,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,871,232. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 279,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $10,549,000. Birinyi Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% during the third quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 10,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 145.5% during the third quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 11,614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.