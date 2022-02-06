Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Position Increased by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 310.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 326,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246,808 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $7,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 26.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,702,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,449,000 after buying an additional 1,617,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 71.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,810,000 after buying an additional 186,845 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 100.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Option Care Health during the second quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 27.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 13,742 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $148,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $474,180 in the last 90 days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on OPCH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Shares of OPCH opened at $23.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.28 and its 200-day moving average is $24.74. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $891.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

