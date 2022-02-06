Ossiam Boosts Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 238.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,593 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 500.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 47.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.50.

In related news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $228.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.79. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.38 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.05 EPS for the current year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

