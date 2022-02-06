Ossiam Boosts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ossiam raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,088 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.4% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 6.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 4.3% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.14.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $95.00 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $93.79 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.27 and its 200 day moving average is $112.32. The company has a market cap of $111.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.