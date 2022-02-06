Ossiam Cuts Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Ossiam reduced its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,834 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $6,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 41.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 130,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 37,944 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 335,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after buying an additional 56,405 shares during the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $3,470,049.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,513 shares of company stock valued at $6,260,019. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $38.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.67 and a 200 day moving average of $35.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $54.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.68. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.28 and a twelve month high of $39.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

