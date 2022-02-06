Ossiam Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Ossiam raised its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,524 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in shares of Centene by 15.4% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,693,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Centene by 6.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 137,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after buying an additional 12,091 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 150.0% during the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $80.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.35. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $85.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $221,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $3,985,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,167 shares of company stock worth $7,514,555 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.78.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

