Ossiam Sells 88,413 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ossiam trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 84.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,929 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 88,413 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,534,158. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $228.39 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $439.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.63.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

