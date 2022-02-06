Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 70 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,933 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.5% of Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $45,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,191.56.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,152.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,707.04 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,261.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,360.61.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $14.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,580 shares of company stock worth $12,761,069. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

