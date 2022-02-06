Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Charter Communications makes up about 1.5% of Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $26,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in Charter Communications by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,273,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,411,948,000 after purchasing an additional 34,339 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,708,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,153,000 after acquiring an additional 46,540 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,100,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,358,000 after acquiring an additional 356,510 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,866,000 after acquiring an additional 991,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altarock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,204,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,996,000 after acquiring an additional 172,374 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHTR opened at $608.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.97. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $549.59 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $621.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $698.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.50 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $740.00 to $680.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $758.38.

In related news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

