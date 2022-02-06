Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Announces $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Otis Worldwide has a payout ratio of 26.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Otis Worldwide to earn $3.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $82.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.94. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $62.31 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.34 and a 200 day moving average of $85.70.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

