P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE) vs. PPL (NYSE:PPL) Head to Head Survey

PPL (NYSE:PPL) and P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for PPL and P10, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PPL 0 5 3 0 2.38 P10 0 0 0 0 N/A

PPL currently has a consensus target price of $36.67, indicating a potential upside of 24.67%. Given PPL’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PPL is more favorable than P10.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.5% of PPL shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of PPL shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of P10 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PPL and P10’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPL -21.26% 8.07% 2.64% P10 N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PPL and P10’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPL $7.61 billion 2.98 $1.47 billion ($1.71) -17.20 P10 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PPL has higher revenue and earnings than P10.

Volatility & Risk

PPL has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, P10 has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PPL beats P10 on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company. The Pennsylvania Regulated segment consists of the regulated electricity transmission and distribution operations of PPL Electric Utilities Corporation. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Allentown, PA.

About P10

P10 Holdings, Inc. is an alternative asset management investment firm. The firm’s purpose is to create long-term value by providing risk-adjusted returns through private equity funds-of-funds, secondary funds, and co-investment funds. It focusses on long-term value creation in opportunities where it sees significant potential for sustainable profit growth. The company was founded by Joseph F. Pinkerton in 1992 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

