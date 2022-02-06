Pacific Sun Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 2,126 Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSR. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $399,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSR stock opened at $107.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.30. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.18 and a 12 month high of $120.85.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

