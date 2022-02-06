Palestra Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 985,000 Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 985,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,074,000. Catalent accounts for approximately 2.8% of Palestra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Palestra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Catalent as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total value of $288,334.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $387,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,010,049 shares of company stock worth $389,092,962 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Catalent stock opened at $102.65 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.43 and a 1-year high of $142.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTLT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.33.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

