Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,274 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 111.8% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 31,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 16,538 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,522,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,815 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 642,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.4% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 54,376 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakline Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 366.6% in the third quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 128,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 100,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Erste Group raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $55.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.15 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $232.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.