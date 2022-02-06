Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $511,000 in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 313.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,034,000 after purchasing an additional 32,644 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in AutoZone by 1,646.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AZO. Stephens upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,022.61.

In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total value of $11,701,589.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total value of $4,625,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,345 shares of company stock valued at $18,802,088. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,018.70 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,139.18 and a 1 year high of $2,110.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,989.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,795.88. The firm has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $18.61 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.29 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

