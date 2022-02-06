Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $417,000 Investment in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SONY opened at $109.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $91.75 and a 12 month high of $133.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.86. The stock has a market cap of $133.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

