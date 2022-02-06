Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $463,000 Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,921,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 28.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.7% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 7.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton stock opened at $151.00 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $118.60 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.00. The company has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,492 shares of company stock valued at $9,646,878. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.00.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

