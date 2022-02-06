Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,414 Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,414 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Trex by 111.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,682,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,142 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Trex by 16.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,256,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,320 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 8.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,445,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,209,000 after buying an additional 265,287 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Trex during the second quarter worth about $24,004,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 51.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 668,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,191,000 after buying an additional 227,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TREX opened at $89.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.34. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.76 and a twelve month high of $140.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56 and a beta of 1.37.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TREX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.82.

In other Trex news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $281,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard E. Posey sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $268,157.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,699. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Trex Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

