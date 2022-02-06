Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Position Decreased by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 96,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,980,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 14.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,976 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 33.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Argus raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. OTR Global upgraded Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.64.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total value of $6,488,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total value of $5,103,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,500 shares of company stock worth $31,621,495. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $515.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $524.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $485.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a PE ratio of -97.82 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.56 and a 52 week high of $572.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

